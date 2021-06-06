UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Media Academy Launches Region’s First Virtual Campus On Space Station In Orbit Around Mars

Sumaira FH 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

New Media Academy launches region’s first virtual campus on space station in orbit around Mars

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The New Media academy today announced the launch of the middle East’s first virtual campus that will deliver an unrivalled learning experience.

The campus leverages state-of-the-art immersive technology to provide students unparalleled access to top-notch quality education, allowing them to develop innovative content. The inauguration of the virtual campus drew the participation of several Academy members and alumni, including leaders from public and private sector institutions and independent content makers. Immersive and virtual reality technology specialist and Forbes columnist Charlie Fink delivered a presentation on the role of AR and VR in business and accelerating the global transition towards digital learning in virtual and immersive environments.

The campus is a custom New Media Academy-branded Space Station in orbit around Mars. Users will be given the experience to transport down to the surface of Mars to explore the planet.

"VR and immersive technologies are shaping the learning experience of tomorrow. It is not a moment; it is a permanent movement.

With the extensive set of tools that comes with immersive learning, accessibility becomes a possibility and is the next best thing to real life. Students become active participants in an elevated educational process, with exceptional multi-sensory 3D experiences, where they can interact with objects and each other. VR is not simply a supplement for other learning solutions – it is the future. Our students have access to the highest quality education, supported by the world’s best educators," said Rashid Al Awadhi, CEO of the New Media Academy.

The launch event included a conversation between the participants and Charlie Fink. Fink answered questions about the future of virtual and interactive learning environments, and their role in empowering the leaders of institutions to contribute to building future smart societies.

It also cooperates with world-renowned experts and trainers to deliver its educational programs that cover various digital skills and grant the Academy's members a competitive head start in communication, digital strategy design and content creation.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Education Forbes Rashid Middle East Media Event From Best

Recent Stories

Augustine grieved over loss of lives in trains acc ..

15 minutes ago

15 arrested for flying kite

15 minutes ago

Independent Safety Check Needed at Bangladeshi Isl ..

18 minutes ago

England fined for slow over-rate in New Zealand Te ..

18 minutes ago

WSSP launches 14-Day sanitation campaign; teams to ..

18 minutes ago

US Must Revitalize Alliances to Outcompete China - ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.