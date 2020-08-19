New Media Academy launches Talent Practice with signing of Talya Ali

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) New Media Academy, a first-of-its-kind digital academy in the middle East, announced the signing of new young talent, Talya Ali, who found the perfect opportunity to share her dream with the world through the "Mars Shot" initiative last month, where she expressed her aspiration to be the youngest content creator to join the academy.

The last few months of staying home inspired Talya Ali, the eight-year-old Egyptian girl who lives with her family in the UAE, to create spontaneous Instagram videos on her various interests. Talya’s passion for digital media sparked an interest in her joining New Media Academy, and when the "Mars Shot" campaign was announced, she knew it would be the best way to be recognised by New Media Academy officials. Upon seeing Talya’s talent in delivering her video, the academy had no hesitation in reaching out and turning her dream into reality.

New Media Academy embraces young Arab talent in the region and aims to develop their skills while enabling them to collectively create an innovative digital generation that shares impactful content with global audiences.

Talya joined New Media Academy as the youngest creator within their Talent Practice, which has the mandate to find and support Arab talent to become digital citizens that deliver messages of hope, optimism and positivity to region.

Rashid Al Awadhi, CEO of New Media Academy, emphasised this by saying, "I am thrilled that Talya has chosen to join the New Media Academy family. What drew my interest in signing Talya to our Talent Practice is how active and passionate she is about creating content."

"We are committed to finding talented young creators and helping them navigate the journey to full-time content creation while developing a greater ecosystem of quality family content in the region," he added.

This has made Talya and her father, Waleed Ali, extremely happy, and he said, "I am very proud of my daughter and her creative talent and at the same time grateful for this opportunity from New Media Academy for her to pursue her dream and hone her talent under the supervision of world-class professionals in the field of digital content."

The academy’s Talent Practice scouts for talent, nurtures them and develops their digital capabilities. The Talent Practice also builds a dialogue with regional audiences via meaningful and responsible content.

The academy has also granted Talya Ali a seat on the "Youth YouTuber Programme", designed in partnership with Nas Academy.