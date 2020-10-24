New Media Academy signs partnership with Iraqi mega influencer Mina Al Sheikhly

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) New Media Academy, the first-of-its-kind digital academy in the middle East, signed a strategic partnership with the iconic Iraqi mega influencer Mina Al Sheikhly.

The partnership is part of the academy’s endeavour to support and empower Arab content creators in producing valuable Arabic digital content that well represents the region.

Mina Al Sheikhly is known for her captivating, modern, and engaging content that helped define her strong and credible presence in the social media scene.

Her trending topics on interior design, health, fashion, beauty, and positivity, have translated into consistent growth of her follower base that surpassed over 5 million worldwide.

Rashid Al Awadhi, CEO New Media Academy, said, "We have always aspired to promote creative and purposeful content in the Arab region. Partnering with Mina reflects our goals and vision to support prominent content creators to echo positive messages about the Arab world."

He added, "Mina is an inspiring influencer whose content sets a great example of how social media can be used to add value to online users."

Mina Al Sheikhly said, "I am happy to be signing this partnership with New Media Academy to translate our shared vision and values. Our joint efforts and expertise will help break the misconceptions that currently exist online about the Arab world. It will also enable me to present credible messages that add to my brand, benefit my followers, and enhance confidence in the Arab digital media scene."

The academy’s 3-year Impact Digital Creator Programme aims to train content creators in the region to develop responsible and impactful Arabic online content.

For every cohort, a committee of industry experts carefully shortlist 20 talented content creators who cover niche and informative topics in an innovative sense to cater to different audiences.

During the start of the 3-year incubation programme, content creators undergo 12 weeks of intensive hands-on training in content strategy, advanced social media marketing and digital channels management led by global industry experts. The programme equips content creators to lead the region’s digital media sector and enhance their online influence.

Commenting on the Impact Digital Creator Programme, Rashid Al Awadhi said, "This programme is a breakthrough in the digital media space; I can confidently say there is nothing like it. Since content creators have the power to reach people across the globe through their phones with no restrictions or limits, they have to be empowered and nurtured to make a difference on the digital sphere. Our programmes are developed with full acknowledgement that influential content has the power to change lives and help people across the world to share their knowledge in an unprecedented way."

One of many programmes, the Impact Digital Creator Program was launched with the opening of New Media Academy in June 2020. The first cohort has already seen prominent rising Emirati and Arab stars hit exceptional milestones across their social media platforms. Since joining the programme, Ahmed Al Marzooqi, an Emirati economy activist, has grown his follower base by 36 per cent on Instagram. Nabaa Al Dabbagh, an Iraqi female sports analyst, has increased her fanbase by 30%, bringing her reach to over 380K followers across all social media platforms. Abdullah Al Ali, an Emirati fitness enthusiast and certified nutritionist who also represents the UAE National Team in Jiu Jitsu, was featured on CNN Global for his unique content.

New Media Academy will welcome Arab content creators in the second cohort of its Impact Digital Creator Programme at the beginning of next year.