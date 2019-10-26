UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Medical Team Join Sheikh Khalifa Hospital In Seychelles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

New medical team join Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Seychelles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) The Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in Perseverance Island, Seychelles, has welcomed a new team of international doctors and opened a number of new medical facilities including a Specialist Obstetrics Unit, a Department of Anesthesiologists, an ICU, and a Preventive and Social Medicine Department, at a cost of AED5 million.

Ahmed Saeed Al Neyadi, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Seychelles, and Jean-Paul Adam, Minister of Health of Seychelles, recently launched the new facilities which are funded by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The Sheikh Khalifa Hospital was launched by the Khalifa Foundation two years ago at a cost of around AED32 million following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs,and President of the Khalifa Foundation, to support the health sector in the Seychelles and improve medical services provided to locals.

Al Neyadi explained that the Foundation has appointed a specialised medical staff hand-picked from different countries.

The Foundation has recently also opened a number of medical departments at the hospital, such as the Specialist Gynecology Department headed by Dr. Tatjana Blagojevic from Serbia, which aims to promote women's health in the Seychelles.

Commenting on the latest additions, Jean-Paul Adam said the UAE's generosity to the Seychelles in difficult times have helped the island overcome many of its challenges in the past.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Serbia Seychelles Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Around one million tweets on status of Occupied Ka ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins EFQM Innovation Platinum Award

55 minutes ago

Strong winds force cancellation of Australia MotoG ..

49 minutes ago

Bangladesh cricket board to sue captain Shakib

53 minutes ago

PAF, Kenya Aif Force agree to enhance bilateral co ..

49 minutes ago

Senior Pakistani Diplomat Praises Russia's 'Much R ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.