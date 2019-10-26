New medical team join Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Seychelles

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) The Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in Perseverance Island, Seychelles, has welcomed a new team of international doctors and opened a number of new medical facilities including a Specialist Obstetrics Unit, a Department of Anesthesiologists, an ICU, and a Preventive and Social Medicine Department, at a cost of AED5 million.

Ahmed Saeed Al Neyadi, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Seychelles, and Jean-Paul Adam, Minister of Health of Seychelles, recently launched the new facilities which are funded by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The Sheikh Khalifa Hospital was launched by the Khalifa Foundation two years ago at a cost of around AED32 million following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs,and President of the Khalifa Foundation, to support the health sector in the Seychelles and improve medical services provided to locals.

Al Neyadi explained that the Foundation has appointed a specialised medical staff hand-picked from different countries.

The Foundation has recently also opened a number of medical departments at the hospital, such as the Specialist Gynecology Department headed by Dr. Tatjana Blagojevic from Serbia, which aims to promote women's health in the Seychelles.

Commenting on the latest additions, Jean-Paul Adam said the UAE's generosity to the Seychelles in difficult times have helped the island overcome many of its challenges in the past.