New members of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department swear-in before Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) Twenty-five new members of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, were sworn-in today before H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD, during an official oath-taking ceremony that took place in Qasr Al Watan.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mansour highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enforce the rule of law and achieve timely justice through a pioneering judicial system.

He then directed those concerned to launch development initiatives aimed at ensuring the efficiency of the legal system, as well as easy access to all judicial services, along with adopting advanced technologies to facilitate digital transactions while urging the department’s new members to commit to the rule of law and achieve justice, as well as to benefit from the emirate’s advanced technological environment, which reflects the quality and efficiency of its judicial system.

The ceremony was attended by Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the ADJD, Chancellor Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi, and Chancellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of Judicial Inspection in Abu Dhabi.