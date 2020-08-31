UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Phase Of Indian Repatriation From Gulf And Other Worldwide Locations To Start Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:30 PM

New phase of Indian repatriation from Gulf and other worldwide locations to start Tuesday

From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) With the Indian government ruling out any imminent resumption of scheduled commercial international flights, the Ministry of External Affairs, MEA, has reiterated that phase VI of special flights to repatriate Indian citizens from the Gulf and other locations worldwide will commence on 1st September.

"Phase VI of Vande Bharat Mission is scheduled to begin on 1st September. Based on an assessment of demand by our Missions/Posts abroad, flights are being scheduled by Air India Group and private carriers," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of MEA.

Vande Bharat Mission is the code name which the Indian government has given for a massive, worldwide airlift of Indian citizens wishing to return home on account of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Srivastava confirmed that the bubble arrangements with different countries will continue as per schedule in the phase starting on 1st September.

As of 26th August, the last date for which confirmed figures are available, Srivastava said "more than 1.2 million Indians stranded abroad have been repatriated by different modes under the Vande Bharat Mission. Flights have been added for repatriation from Kuwait. In addition, the number of flights from other GCC countries has been further augmented."

The Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, has said that negotiations on air travel arrangements with 18 more countries are ongoing. "This will benefit stranded Indians and nationals of these countries."

Meanwhile, Air India today announced its tentative schedule for Vande Bharat Phase VI repatriation flights from Dubai, Bahrain and Jeddah from 1st September till 24th October. Air India Express announced its tentative schedule from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Bahrain and Kuwait for the entire month of September.

Related Topics

India Air India Kuwait Jeddah Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Puri Muscat Doha Bahrain August September October From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Curtains come down on fifth edition of Dubai Canva ..

3 minutes ago

PTI govt. fully committed to remove sense of depri ..

2 minutes ago

Court extends remand of Sharif Group CFO in money ..

2 minutes ago

CDA chairman reviews progress work on family suits ..

2 minutes ago

District Committee on Human Rights constituted

2 minutes ago

Masood condemns use of brute force on peaceful mou ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.