New phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park enhances UAE’s climate action efforts: Abdullah Al Nuaimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the launch of the new phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park with a capacity of 300 megawatts helps advance the UAE’s shift towards a green economy and enhances its climate action efforts.

He attributed the country’s achievements in the deployment of clean energy to the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership that aims to build a better future for the current and next generations.

Dr. Al Nuaimi noted that the mega project, which will have a total production capacity of 5 gigawatts by 2030, goes a long way in supporting the UAE’s goal of increasing the share of clean energy in the total energy mix to 50 percent by 2050.