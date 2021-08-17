UrduPoint.com

New Phase Of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park Enhances UAE’s Climate Action Efforts: Abdullah Al Nuaimi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

New phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park enhances UAE’s climate action efforts: Abdullah Al Nuaimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the launch of the new phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park with a capacity of 300 megawatts helps advance the UAE’s shift towards a green economy and enhances its climate action efforts.

He attributed the country’s achievements in the deployment of clean energy to the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership that aims to build a better future for the current and next generations.

Dr. Al Nuaimi noted that the mega project, which will have a total production capacity of 5 gigawatts by 2030, goes a long way in supporting the UAE’s goal of increasing the share of clean energy in the total energy mix to 50 percent by 2050.

Related Topics

UAE Rashid Share

Recent Stories

US Had No High-Level Communication With Afghan Adm ..

US Had No High-Level Communication With Afghan Administration in Last Few Days - ..

3 minutes ago
 CTD arrest two terrorists in Kohat

CTD arrest two terrorists in Kohat

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to protecting minority rights: Gove ..

Govt committed to protecting minority rights: Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Largest mourning procession of Aashura in Khairpur ..

Largest mourning procession of Aashura in Khairpur

3 minutes ago
 Court testifies witness against Shahid Khaqan

Court testifies witness against Shahid Khaqan

6 minutes ago
 Qatar Urges Taliban to Aim for Political Settlemen ..

Qatar Urges Taliban to Aim for Political Settlement in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.