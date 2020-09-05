New plates will be issued from November; requests for plates can be made through RTA’s website and Customer Happiness Centre in Deira

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a new design for the license plates of classic vehicles, inspired by plates used in Dubai in the 1980s.

In a marked change from the current brown plates, the colour scheme of the newly designed plates is dominated by yellow and features improvements to ensure design alignment with Dubai’s standard vehicles plates.

"With the new design, the plates can be clearly and easily read from a distance. The design has two distinct elements - the words Dubai and Classic are written in both Arabic and English on a yellow background, while the number is written on a white background.

RTA will start issuing the new plates for classic vehicles to interested owners from November 2020. Requests can be placed either through RTA’s website or the customer happiness centre in Deira," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA.

"The new design meets all the required technical standards. The plates have a touch of luxury and feature innovative digital printing. Moreover, they are not affected by different climate conditions," added Al Tayer.

Specific criteria for designating a vehicle as classic include being over 30 years old, apart from meeting technical testing requirements.