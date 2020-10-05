New policy adopted to ensure compliance of Abu Dhabi products with conformity programmes, technical standards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) In partnership with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, the Industrial Development Bureau, IDB, of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, approved a new policy enhancing the industrial sector’s compliance with conformity programmes and technical standards set for locally made products.

The policy guarantees that local products are manufactured based on specifications that will help bolster their global competitiveness.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, pointed out that this latest development will boost the industrial sector’s contributions to Abu Dhabi’s economy, as well as increase its outputs produced based on the highest technical and environmental specifications.

According to Al Balooshi, the policy’s implementation reflects ADDED’s efforts to support Abu Dhabi-made products by ensuring that they conform to the set technical requirements that guarantee customer satisfaction and happiness. Apart from enabling these products to compete in the regional and international markets, ADDED’s move will also help empower the local industries into becoming a key domestic market driver and a reliable source of high-quality and safe products, in line with the government’s directives.

"ADDED will remain committed to improving the quality and volume of local industrial production in recognition of the sector’s pivotal role in Abu Dhabi’s economic growth.

As such, the new policy establishes an integrated framework helping local factories and companies to produce high-quality and diverse products, which will, in turn, enable the emirate to achieve self-sufficiency," he said.

Al Balooshi called on all concerned business organisations to abide by the policy, assuring them of ADDED’s continuous support for local industries to help improve the quality of their products, increase their competitiveness and make them a key contributor to the emirate’s economic development.

The newly approved policy focuses on compliance with conformity programmes and technical specifications governing products manufactured in the emirate, which will improve their local and global efficiency and their ability to compete with imported items and on the international stage.

Moreover, the policy encourages local industrial facilities to invest more in raising the efficiency of their production and improving the quality, competitiveness and attractiveness of their products.

A special team headed by IDB has been formed to oversee the policy’s implementation. Its members include ADDED’s Abu Dhabi Business Centre, the QCC, representatives of relevant government entities, and industry practitioners and players.

Part of the team’s mandate is to evaluate whether the different available locally made products meet the highest standards of health, safety, quality and competitiveness based on the given criteria.