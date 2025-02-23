Open Menu

New Polio Vaccination Campaign Begins In Gaza Targeting 600,000 Children

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 12:15 AM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) A new mass polio vaccination campaign by UNRWA began in Gaza on Saturday, to inoculate nearly 600,000 children in Gaza Strip.

In a statement, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said "another large scale vaccination campaign against polio started today.

“Like in previous rounds and together with our partners, we aim to reach nearly 600,000 children under the age of 10 across the Gaza Strip,” said Lazzarini.

He said “over 1,700 UNRWA team members will take part in this campaign across our health centres and mobile points.”

In the meantime, the bodies of 10 people were retrieved from under the rubble in Gaza during the past 48 hours. In Jenin camp, Israeli forces today cordoned off several houses in the camp in the northern West Bank with barbed wire.

