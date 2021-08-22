New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) today issued a circular addressed to all ministries and federal entities, concerning the amendment of some procedures to address the COVID-19 pandemic at the federal government level, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The modified procedure will be implemented as of Sunday, 29th August, 2021.

The Authority explained that all federal government employees are required to perform a nasal swab test "PCR test" every (48) hours, with the exception of employees who have received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees who have obtained a medical report from official health authorities in the country, indicating that they cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine, due to their health condition, are excluded from the new procedures, provided that the employee is committed to performing a PCR test every (48) hours.

The circular added that outsourced companies and public services companies contracted by federal government entities (now and in the future) must conduct a PCR test every (48) hours for their employees working on a fulltime basis at government offices, at the expense of those companies.

Employees who have received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted.

As regards to consultants and experts who are required to attend meetings or be present at government office premises, the circular pointed out that federal authorities are required to confirm a recent PCR test results performed within (48 hours), except for those who have taken two doses of the vaccine.