UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Project Will ‘eclipse’ Record-breaking Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Plant: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

New project will ‘eclipse’ record-breaking Noor Abu Dhabi solar plant: Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) ABU DHABI, 30th March 2019 (WAM) – A senior official announced a commitment to a new solar project in Abu Dhabi that is expected to set a new record.

"I am excited to announce a new 2 gigawatt, GW, solar project in Al Dhafra region here in Abu Dhabi. This will eclipse the record-breaking 1GW Noor Abu Dhabi Plant," said Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

He made the announcement without elaborating further about the new solar project, while addressing the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting on Sunday.

Noor Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest single solar project, with a capacity of 1,177 Megawatt,MW, started commercial operation on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting.

Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), a leading company in the coordination of planning, purchasing and providing of water and electricity across the UAE, said the project will enable Abu Dhabi to increase its production of renewable energy and reduce the use of natural gas in electricity generation.

This will make energy more sustainable and efficient and reducing the Emirate’s carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million metric tonnes per year, the equivalent of removing 200,000 cars off the roads, EWEC said.

The AED3.2 billion solar plant, located at Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation and a consortium of Japan’s Marubeni Corp and China’s Jinko Solar Holding.

Providing enough capacity to cover the demand of 90,000 people, the plant features more than 3.2 million solar panels, installed across an 8km2 site. Beyond size, Noor Abu Dhabi broke another record at the time of bid submission, attracting the world’s most competitive tariff of 8.888 fils/ kilowatt hour.

Related Topics

World Electricity Water China UAE Company Abu Dhabi Japan SITE March Gas Sunday 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, ADGM, partner to accelerate sustainable fi ..

16 minutes ago

Bucharest to host 10th World Arabian Horse Racing ..

31 minutes ago

Bowardi, Mali PM discuss cooperation

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

46 minutes ago

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

2 hours ago

DHA to strengthen partnership with Canadian health ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.