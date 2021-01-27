UrduPoint.com
New Quarantine Rules Federal Government Employees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities regarding the quarantine period for employees infected with the coronavirus or had been in contact with someone who tested positive.

Circular No. 04 of 2021 stipulates that federal government employees who have received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and have contracted the virus or have come into contact with someone who tested positive, will require to quarantine and work remotely for a period of time (as specified by UAE health authorities).

Furthermore, employees who have not taken the two doses of the vaccine, and contracted or have come into contact with someone who tested positive, will also require to quarantine, with the days deducted from their annual leave. For those who do not have enough balance in their annual leave, the quarantine period will be served as unpaid leave. The Authority added that those employees will also be expected to meet any work requirements assigned to them during the quarantine period.

FAHR said employees (who tested positive, been in contact with someone infected, or taken either the first or second dose of the vaccine) will require to record their health status on the federal government's human resource management system (Bayanati) which has been updated to allow employees to log in data and manage all their COVID-19-related requests.

The Authority urged federal government employees to adhere to all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, and for federal entities to ensure that guidelines are being enforced.

FAHR also called on all federal bodies to submit a weekly report on the status of their employees (numbers infected, those who have come into contact with a positive case, and those vaccinated).

The Authority announced that it will host a virtual workshop for employees next Monday, February 1st, to further clarify the electronic requirements mentioned in the Circular.

