New Research Reveals Arab Youth Seek Future Uniting Identity, Creativity, Technology

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, today unveiled new research findings into the identity, aspirations and potential of Arab youth across the cultural and creative industries. The announcement took place during the 2025 edition of the Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries (Congress ACI), the region’s leading international platform dedicated to Arabic creativity and innovation.

Conducted in annual partnership with leading research company “Ipsos”, the Congress ACI Pulse: Arab Youth in Cultural & Creative Industries study surveyed respondents aged 18–25 across ten Arab markets. The study explored their aspirations, perspectives on cultural identity, use of Arabic language, and future career ambitions in the creative economy.

Key findings from the study show that Arab youth are proud of their language and identity, ambitious for creative careers and cautiously optimistic about AI. The results provide new insights into how Arab youth can shape the future of culture, creativity, and innovation in the region.

Most respondents view Arabic as a fundamental pillar of identity but want it modernized for science, technology and future opportunities, with three in four stating that AI and technology are the sectors that are most in need of Arabic investment.

The quantitative research was conducted via in-person interviews across 10 countries including: UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria. Respondents were asked to reflect on the value of education, the importance of Arabic language, digital creativity, entrepreneurship, cultural engagement and the challenges they face as they look towards their futures.

The findings also highlight the United Arab Emirates’ position as an undisputed hub for business and opportunity in the region. Of the 4,092 young Arabs surveyed, 31% said they would most prefer to live and work in the UAE, while 34% identified it as the country most supportive of youth in the creative industries, underscoring the nation’s reputation as a destination where ambition, innovation and creativity can thrive.

