New salary scheme for Dubai Government employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) Following directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved the new salary scheme for employees of the Government of Dubai.

The new scheme, effective from 1st January 2020, is aligned with Dubai’s strategy to develop the government’s work system, establish the emirate as a model for government operations and invest in human capital to enhance innovation and productivity.

The Crown Prince of Dubai said, "This new salary scheme is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the ‘4th of January Document’ to further enhance government excellence by investing in human capital and retention of talent. Developing the government’s human resources and the happiness and stability of employees is a top priority."

Sheikh Hamdan added, "Dubai’s ability to launch pioneering initiatives in many fields is the result of the trust and confidence we have placed in our human capital. We are significantly focused on developing people and are committed to the principles of fairness and equal opportunities. We are also keen to provide vocational education and training opportunities and career and technical education to all government employees."

According to the new scheme, government employees will receive an average salary increase of ten percent. Professional employees will receive a salary increase ranging from nine percent to 16 percent. As part of providing a good work-life balance for employees, the scheme has provisions for flexible working hours, telework and part-time employment.

The scheme specifies a minimum wage for fresh Emirati graduates and outlines risk allowance, air ticket allowance, medical insurance, and end of service benefits.

The scheme provides fair opportunities for promotion, transparency and budget control and seeks to enhance competitiveness and strategic planning for government HR needs.

The Crown Prince approved the formation of a career-grade placement committee. The Director-General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department Abdulla Al Falasi will chair the committee. The committee also includes the Director-General of the Dubai Department of Finance and the Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Legislation Committee. The Committee will approve the career-grade placement lists based on the grades and salaries defined in the new scheme.

Al Falasi said his department will explain the new grades and salaries scheme to all Dubai government departments.

"The leadership directed us to prepare for the next 50 years and we are committed to delivering on our responsibilities," he noted.

"The Dubai Government Human Resources Department will form a technical team to work and coordinate with all government entities to ensure the safe and proper implementation of the plans," Al Falasi explained, adding, "We will also list all technical and legal remarks related to grades, salaries, increments, allowances and benefits and ensure complete compliance with Law No. 08 of 2018 concerning the Management of Government of Dubai Human Resources and Decree No. 02 of 2019."