UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Salary Scheme For Dubai Government Employees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

New salary scheme for Dubai Government employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) Following directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved the new salary scheme for employees of the Government of Dubai.

The new scheme, effective from 1st January 2020, is aligned with Dubai’s strategy to develop the government’s work system, establish the emirate as a model for government operations and invest in human capital to enhance innovation and productivity.

The Crown Prince of Dubai said, "This new salary scheme is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the ‘4th of January Document’ to further enhance government excellence by investing in human capital and retention of talent. Developing the government’s human resources and the happiness and stability of employees is a top priority."

Sheikh Hamdan added, "Dubai’s ability to launch pioneering initiatives in many fields is the result of the trust and confidence we have placed in our human capital. We are significantly focused on developing people and are committed to the principles of fairness and equal opportunities. We are also keen to provide vocational education and training opportunities and career and technical education to all government employees."

According to the new scheme, government employees will receive an average salary increase of ten percent. Professional employees will receive a salary increase ranging from nine percent to 16 percent. As part of providing a good work-life balance for employees, the scheme has provisions for flexible working hours, telework and part-time employment.

The scheme specifies a minimum wage for fresh Emirati graduates and outlines risk allowance, air ticket allowance, medical insurance, and end of service benefits.

The scheme provides fair opportunities for promotion, transparency and budget control and seeks to enhance competitiveness and strategic planning for government HR needs.

The Crown Prince approved the formation of a career-grade placement committee. The Director-General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department Abdulla Al Falasi will chair the committee. The committee also includes the Director-General of the Dubai Department of Finance and the Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Legislation Committee. The Committee will approve the career-grade placement lists based on the grades and salaries defined in the new scheme.

Al Falasi said his department will explain the new grades and salaries scheme to all Dubai government departments.

"The leadership directed us to prepare for the next 50 years and we are committed to delivering on our responsibilities," he noted.

"The Dubai Government Human Resources Department will form a technical team to work and coordinate with all government entities to ensure the safe and proper implementation of the plans," Al Falasi explained, adding, "We will also list all technical and legal remarks related to grades, salaries, increments, allowances and benefits and ensure complete compliance with Law No. 08 of 2018 concerning the Management of Government of Dubai Human Resources and Decree No. 02 of 2019."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Budget Dubai Rashid January 2018 2019 2020 All From Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

ADNOC, Eni sign strategic framework agreement on C ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Buhais Geology Park

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai banks provide facilities worth AE ..

2 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi participates in 28th New Delhi World ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 420.14 points ..

4 seconds ago

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ann ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.