New School Year Begins In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 08:15 PM

New school year begins in Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) GAZA, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – The new academic year 2024/2025 began today in the Gaza Strip amidst significant challenges and a shortage of resources and capabilities, while the Israeli military announced the transfer of its tanks to the northern West Bank for the first time since 2002.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education stated that it is aware of the difficulties faced by students and teachers, and it reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the right to education for all students.

This is being achieved through schools that are still operating, those that have been renovated and equipped, or via makeshift schools and educational points established in many areas, while continuing to provide the option of remote learning for students who are unable to attend in person.

The ministry also called on displaced Palestinian families who have taken refuge in schools to allow full access to all classrooms, so they can be utilized to serve the large number of students.

