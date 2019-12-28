New season of Sharjah Spring Promotions 2020 to begin with New Year: SCCI

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has said that the new season of "Sharjah Spring Promotions 2020" will begin on January 1 and run until February 16, 2020.

This was stated during the coordination meeting held recently to follow up on the preparations, as part of the SCCI’s keenness on developing the promotions offered.

Held at the SCCI headquarters, the meeting discussed the current arrangements and the mechanisms followed by the organisational committee throughout the promotions to ensure the success of all events and activities, in addition to reviewing the awards and deals which will be launched on the sidelines of the festival.

This is in addition to coordinating with the workgroups at the malls to discuss dates of the promotional campaigns and listening to their new suggestions and ideas to meet their requirements and aspirations.

Present at the meeting were Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of SCCI’s Economic Relations and Marketing, Hana Al Suwaidi, Head of the Festival and Exhibitions Department, and Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of the Sectoral Business Groups Department.

"Organising this annual festival is part of the SCCI’s willingness to offer unlimited support to its members and the affiliates from the private sector and also bolstering the various economic sectors in the emirate, especially the retail sector. It is something that reinforces Sharjah’s position and reputation as one of the most prominent and pioneering destinations across the region," said Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General.

The festival is one of the most important events sponsored by the SCCI due to its significant role in boosting the trade movement in various sectors, such as service and tourism, through promotional deals and campaigns, Al Awadi stressed.

This would impact the business community in Sharjah, serve the process of comprehensive development and bolster the local economy.

This year’s edition will see countless surprises, as well as exciting discounts, competitions, and awards offered by the shopping malls and recreational and heritage activities for all age groups from residents and visitors to the Emirate, Al Jarwan explained.

This trade movement makes the Emirate of Sharjah a perfect destination for shopping and enjoying the emirate’s tourist and historical sightseeing, added Al Jarwan, noting that the organisational committee is following up on the preparations of the shopping malls and stores for the various promotional campaigns, where most of the participating malls have begun to announce their discounts and raffle draws on a large number of prizes and gifts.

The Sharjah Spring Promotions 2020 is one of the campaigns organised by the SCCI to bolster the retail sector, in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Municipality, and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.