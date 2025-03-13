New Space Telescope SPHEREx Begins Initial Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 02:47 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The SPHEREx, a space telescope jointly developed by the Republic of Korea and the United States, has entered an initial operation stage following its successful launch Wednesday, Seoul's aerospace agency said.
Yonhap news Agency quoted the Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA) as saying that the SPHEREx was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California yesterday on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.
The SPHEREx observatory was detached from the rocket about three minutes after the launch and succeeded in communicating with Svalbard Ground Station in Norway, one of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) near space networks, it said in a release.
The US$488 million telescope will survey the whole sky over its two-year mission after a 37-day initial operation in order to help scientists study how the universe formed and evolved, it said.
The SPHEREx telescope was jointly developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute (KASI) and NASA. KASI is a research institute that belongs to KASA.
