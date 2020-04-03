UrduPoint.com
New Stay Home App Launched By DoH To Reinforce Self-quarantine Procedures

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce self-quarantine procedures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, has launched a new smartphone application "Stay Home" that ensures people requested to self-quarantine adhere to mandatory quarantine requirements.

Designed to protect both those in self-quarantine and the community, the app ensures they do not come into contact with other people during their quarantine period, thereby maximising the benefit of self-quarantine procedures.

The app is part of the Department's constant commitment to limiting the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and is among the series of comprehensives measures and preventative actions taken to safeguard the health and safety of the community.

The "Stay Home" app will enable the Department to stay informed of the whereabouts of people who are in mandatory home quarantine, determine their location and ensure that the conditions of the quarantine are not violated in the best interests of them, their families and society at large.

The "Stay Home" app can be downloaded through Google Play and the Apple Store. Every person asked to self-quarantine at home will get a username and password to be able to use the app. The app then sends alerts that inform users to stay within the range of movement allowed during the quarantine period.

More Stories From Middle East

