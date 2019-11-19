UrduPoint.com
New Studios Of Fujairah Radio And Television Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

New studios of Fujairah Radio and Television inaugurated

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) While opening the new Fujairah Radio and Television studios and offices in the old Fujairah Trade Centre Building, Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, highlighted the key role of the media in the UAE, especially Fujairah Radio and Television, in line with the latest technologies and best practices in the media industry.

He also called for ongoing work and development to ensure the success of the media and enable it to fulfil its national responsibilities.

During the event, Dr. Al Sharqi unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the official opening of the new studios before checking out its sections to inspect its equipment and processes. Al Sharqi and his delegation then viewed a short film about the new programme of Fujairah Radio and Television.

Dr.

Al Sharqi praised the influential role of Fujairah in supporting the media, culture and the UAE’s artistic movement, due to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

He also pointed out that the Fujairah Culture and Information Authority is keen to promote the global cultural and media presence of the country, especially Fujairah, as well as its success in creating a suitable environment for exchanging experiences and dialogue between different cultures.

The new studios feature multi-functional spaces in a variety of styles and categories, which can shoot ten programmes simultaneously, to meet the new development requirements of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority and Fujairah Radio and Television.

