New UAE Ambassadors Sworn-in Before UAE President

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) A number of new UAE Ambassadors to friendly countries have been sworn in before President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a ceremony at Qasr Al Bahr.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished the diplomats success in their missions to consolidate the relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the countries concerned.

For their part, the new ambassadors expressed their appreciation for the precious trust placed in them by the President, affirming their pride in representing the UAE. They pledged to working sincerely and diligently to serve its national interests.

Those who took the oath of office were UAE Ambassadors-designate Hussein Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi to People's Republic of China, Mohammed Saeed Salem Al Neyadi to the Republic of Chile, Dr.

Naryman Mohammed Shariff Abdullah Al Mu’alla to the Republic of Armenia, and Hazza Ahmed Khamis Sultan Al Kaabi to the Republic of Cuba.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State

