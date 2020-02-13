UrduPoint.com
New UAE Ambassadors Sworn-in Before Vice President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) Five UAE ambassadors were sworn in today at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The new Emirati ambassadors are Sultan Ali Al Harbi, Ambassador to Senegal; Nabila Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Ambassadress to Montenegro; Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, Ambassador to Peru; Dr. Saeed Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Ambassador to Mali, and Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, Ambassador to Indonesia.

The five new ambassadors pledged loyalty to the UAE and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as respect for the country’s constitution and laws, and determination to place its interests above all other priorities, and to perform their duties with all honesty and sincerity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the new ambassadors on their selection by Sheikh Abdullah as representatives of their country, government and people.

"Sheikh Abdullah is keenly monitoring the work of our embassies and ambassadors abroad, directing them to be messengers of goodness and tolerance for their leadership, government and people; to respect international diplomatic laws and principles; and to commit themselves to the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of any country," he said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed told the ambassadors to maintain openness, humbleness and cooperation with relevant authorities and individuals, and encouraged them to promote their country's tourist, cultural and investment potential, to attract more investors, visitors, artists and intellectuals.

He wished them success in performing their duties and bolstering the reputation of their country and its prominent international stature.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and several ministers and officials.

