New UAE Football Season To Kick Off September 3: UAE Pro League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:15 AM

New UAE football season to kick off September 3: UAE Pro League

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) The 2020-2021 football season in the UAE will kick off on September 3rd with the Arabian Gulf Cup, while the Arabian Gulf League will begin just less than a week later, on September 9th, the UAE Pro League said on Thursday night, adding that the Arabian Gulf League U-21 will follow two days later.

The announcement follows a series of coordination meetings with all stakeholders.

The Pro League had held a meeting with the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), which was attended by representatives of the national teams committee and the competitions committee, on Sunday to discuss the new fixtures.

