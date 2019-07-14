New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Mohammed Al Ahbabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Dr. Eng. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said that the new UAE space law is in its final stage, and has been approved by the UAE Cabinet, the Federal National Council, FNC, and national authorities.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the agency’s establishment, Al Ahbabi said the law will create an attractive legislative environment, through helping to draft future space policies, in terms of licences, investments and regulations.

The new law will encourage investment in the space sector, including in space tourism and space exploration, he added, while highlighting the presence of over 50 Emirati companies, institutions and establishments in the space sector.

Al Ahbabi explained that the agency is drafting its future plans according to the best international standards, and is working on a 10-year national strategy for the space sector that was adopted by the UAE Cabinet, as it aligns with the cabinet’s programmes, initiatives and targets.

The strategy, which aims to launch space initiatives and projects that will achieve the UAE Vision, comprises six goals, 20 programmes, and 80 initiatives, he added.

Regarding the agency’s accomplishments over the last five years, Al Ahbabi noted the agency created a qualified Emirati team, known as "Space Dreams."

"Around 1,500 people work in the UAE space sector, and over half of them are young Emiratis. We are working with the Ministry of education and several universities to include space science in their curriculums," Al Ahbabi said, while pointing out that space science and technology is witnessing considerable demand from students in the UAE, especially in engineering subjects, such as aeronautical, electric, computer, physics and chemical engineering.