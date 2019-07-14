UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New UAE Space Law In Final Publishing Stage: Mohammed Al Ahbabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:45 PM

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Mohammed Al Ahbabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Dr. Eng. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said that the new UAE space law is in its final stage, and has been approved by the UAE Cabinet, the Federal National Council, FNC, and national authorities.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the agency’s establishment, Al Ahbabi said the law will create an attractive legislative environment, through helping to draft future space policies, in terms of licences, investments and regulations.

The new law will encourage investment in the space sector, including in space tourism and space exploration, he added, while highlighting the presence of over 50 Emirati companies, institutions and establishments in the space sector.

Al Ahbabi explained that the agency is drafting its future plans according to the best international standards, and is working on a 10-year national strategy for the space sector that was adopted by the UAE Cabinet, as it aligns with the cabinet’s programmes, initiatives and targets.

The strategy, which aims to launch space initiatives and projects that will achieve the UAE Vision, comprises six goals, 20 programmes, and 80 initiatives, he added.

Regarding the agency’s accomplishments over the last five years, Al Ahbabi noted the agency created a qualified Emirati team, known as "Space Dreams."

"Around 1,500 people work in the UAE space sector, and over half of them are young Emiratis. We are working with the Ministry of education and several universities to include space science in their curriculums," Al Ahbabi said, while pointing out that space science and technology is witnessing considerable demand from students in the UAE, especially in engineering subjects, such as aeronautical, electric, computer, physics and chemical engineering.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Young From Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

UAE made strides in establishing a firm foundation ..

1 hour ago

Kerala&#039;s Chief Minister lauds UAE’s humanit ..

2 hours ago

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

3 hours ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

3 hours ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

3 hours ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.