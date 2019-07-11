New UN poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’ between countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) There are vast inequalities across countries, and among the poorer segments of societies, says a new UN report published on Thursday.

The 2019 global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) from the UN Development Programme (UNDP), shows that, in the 101 countries studied – 31 low income, 68 middle income and 2 high income – 1.3 billion people are "multidimensionally poor"(which means that poverty is defined not simply by income, but by a number of indicators, including poor health, poor quality of work and the threat of violence).

"Action against poverty is needed in all developing regions," the report states, noting that Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia are home to the largest proportion of poor people, some 84.

5 percent.

Within these regions, the level of inequality is described as "massive": in Sub-Saharan Africa it ranges from 6.3 percent in South Africa to 91.9 percent in South Sudan.

Over half of the 1.3 billion people identified as poor, some 663 million, are children under the age of 18, and around a third (some 428 million) are under the age of 10.

The vast majority of these children, around 85 per cent, live in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, split roughly equally between the two regions.

One section of the report evaluates the progress that is being made in reaching Goal 1 of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, namely ending poverty "in all its forms, everywhere".