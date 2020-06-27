New U.S. coronavirus cases hit 45,242 for biggest one-day increase of pandemic

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) The United States recorded 45,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of Americans who have tested positive to at least 2.48 million.

The new record for positive COVID-19 tests comes as several states at the center of a new surge in infections took steps back from efforts to ease restrictions on businesses. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Almost 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the highest known death toll from the highly infections disease in the world.