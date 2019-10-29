UrduPoint.com
New US Envoy Wants To Expand Enduring Relationship Between US And UAE

The new U.S Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr. said he wanted to expand the enduring relationship between the US and the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The new U.S Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr. said he wanted to expand the enduring relationship between the US and the UAE.

"I am dedicated to expanding the enduring relationship between the US and the UAE, strengthening the links that make the UAE one of our most important partners in the region," said the envoy in a statement issued by the US Embassy on Tuesday.

The ambassador who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday added, "It is my honor to serve as Ambassador of the United States to the United Arab Emirates. Our nations share a deep commitment to regional security, bilateral commercial ties, and cultural and educational exchange."

Ambassador Rakolta was confirmed by the US Senate to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the UAE on 17th September, 2019.

He had served as CEO of Michigan-based construction company Walbridge for 28 years.

A civic activist, especially on race relations, K-12 education, and economic development, Ambassador Rakolta served on many community-oriented boards and corporations.

He was honorary consul general for Romania in Detroit from 1998 to 2019, said the statement.

As WAM reported on Monday, Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received on Monday copies of the credentials of John Rakolta.

Al Faheem wished the US Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and the United States.

