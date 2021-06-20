New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s innovative business offering

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber) has launched a new video series that showcases the impactful ways in which it will connect local and global business communities at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The "En Route To The Expo" series focuses on business leaders from the UAE, sharing their thoughts on what they are expecting from the mega-event, as well as their own contribution to the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Developed in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, the video series reflects the dynamism and resilience of Dubai and its business community, as well as the unprecedented opportunities presented by Expo 2020 Dubai.

The first instalment featured an in-depth interview with Expo 2020 Dubai’s Chief Experience Officer Marjan Faraidooni, who highlighted the vital role that Dubai Chamber is playing as a strategic partner supporting the event.

"Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Chamber are rallying the local and international business community to connect, network and together find cutting-edge solutions to encourage global partnerships and FDI flows in a post-pandemic world," said Ms. Faraidooni.

"The Chamber is also playing a very important role in the development and delivery of an unmissable schedule of world-class business programming. For example, together with participating countries and partners, we are designing and curating a series of thematic business forums across the six-month event, most of which are related to specific sectors posing challenges and opportunities for both the local and global business community.

The Chamber is also bringing on board three of its flagship global business forums – the Global Business Forum Africa, Global Business Forum ASEAN and Global Business Forum Latin America," she added.

Commenting on the video series, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chamber, said that business in Dubai is set to undergo a quantum leap with the city hosting Expo 2020, adding that the mega-event will highlight the economic potential of the UAE and other markets.

"Expo 2020 Dubai will be a hugely significant mega-event that will showcase innovations from around the world that address new challenges created by COVID-19, and help businesses prepare for the post-pandemic era," Al Hashemi said.

"Dubai Chamber is fully committed to ensuring that business functions run smoothly at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will serve as a prime example of how major international forums can be held safely and successfully in the post-pandemic era. We are looking forward to finalising our preparations for Expo 2020 and ensuring an ideal platform for local and international businesses to network, connect and collaborate," he added.

As a new project presented under the banner of Dubai Chamber’s "Business Connect" initiative, the "En Route To The Expo" series can be watched on the websites and social-media channels of Dubai Chamber and Entrepreneur Middle East.