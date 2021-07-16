New water connections in Dubai double between 2016 and 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that new water connections have doubled between 2016 and 2020. The number of new water connections increased to 67,768 in 2020 compared to 31,108 in 2016; an increase of around 118 percent.

The total number of water connections increased from 666,006 in 2016 to 911,509 by the end of May 2021; an increase of around 37 percent. The growth of water demand is due to new projects across different economic sectors.

"We strive to increase the efficiency and reliability of the water networks, increase the water flow to keep up with growing demand, increase water reserves, and provide outstanding electricity and water services for more than a million customers in Dubai according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said.

In 2020, DEWA witnessed an increase in new connections across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

DEWA maintains a surplus in production to meet the reserve margin for peak water demand. DEWA’s installed capacity of desalinated water is 490 Million Imperial Gallons per Day (MIGD). Peak water demand has reached 378 MIGD.

DEWA currently has 43 Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) water desalination units with a total production capacity of 427 MIGD of water at the D-, E-, G-, K-, L and M Stations. It also has 2 Sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) plants with a production capacity of 63 MIGD. DEWA’s total production capacity of desalinated water is 490 MIGD at the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Desalination Complex.