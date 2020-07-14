UrduPoint.com
New Water Desalination Station In UAQ To Start Production By End Of 2021

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

New water desalination station in UAQ to start production by end of 2021

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) A new water desalination station in Umm Al Qaiwain will start production by the end of 2021, with a capacity of 50 million gallons per day, Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA, announced on Tuesday.

FEWA said the project’s full capacity upon the completion of all its phases will amount to 150 million gallons per day.

This statement was made by Mohammad Mohammad Saleh, Director-General of the FEWA, during his visit today to the site, which will be the largest of its kind in the country operating on reverse osmosis technology.

During the visit, Saleh met with several officials and was briefed about the progress of the project. He stressed that the UAE Government prioritises the water sector, due to its importance in achieving the country’s overall sustainable development, noting that the UAE has implemented many related plans and projects in recent years, leading to its prominent international position in the field of water desalination, with daily production amounting to 1.

5 billion gallons per day.

Under the framework of the UAE Water Security Strategy, FEWA is launching a comprehensive series of projects related to the water sector, Saleh added, affirming that Umm Al Qaiwain was chosen for the project due to its location in the centre of regions managed by FEWA in the north of the country.

The total estimated cost of FEWA’s projects in the water sector is around AED2 billion.

