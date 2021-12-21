UrduPoint.com

New Year Holiday Announced For Dubai Government Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 11:15 PM

New Year Holiday announced for Dubai government employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) Saturday, 1st January 2022, will be an official holiday for Dubai government departments on the occasion of the New Year, Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced.

The employees will be back to office on Monday, 3rd January, in line with the UAE’s new working week system.

On this occasion, DGHR extended its congratulations to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, as well as to all other countries worldwide.

More Stories From Middle East

