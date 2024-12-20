New Year Holiday Announced For Federal Government
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has declared Wednesday, 1st January 2025, as the New Year holiday for federal government entities.
A circular issued by the Authority on Friday added that work will resume on Thursday, 2nd January.
On this occasion, FAHR extended its best wishes to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, as well as its residents, praying to God Almighty to bless them with health and well-being.
Recent Stories
New Year holiday announced for federal government
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
New Year holiday announced for federal government3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural trading permit in emirate18 minutes ago
-
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup48 minutes ago
-
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection1 hour ago
-
Japan inflation rate increases 2.7% in November2 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group secures refinancing, upsizing of Revolving Credit Facility to $2.125 billion2 hours ago
-
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion2 hours ago
-
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN presence, activities in P ..3 hours ago
-
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia4 hours ago
-
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile4 hours ago
-
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments12 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people12 hours ago