New Year Holiday Announced For Federal Government

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM

New Year holiday announced for federal government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has declared Wednesday, 1st January 2025, as the New Year holiday for federal government entities.

A circular issued by the Authority on Friday added that work will resume on Thursday, 2nd January.

On this occasion, FAHR extended its best wishes to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, as well as its residents, praying to God Almighty to bless them with health and well-being.

