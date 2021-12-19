UrduPoint.com

New Year Holiday For Federal Government Announced

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:45 PM

New Year holiday for federal government announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) The New Year holiday for all ministries and federal entities has been announced as Saturday, 1st January, 2022, with official duty to resume on Monday, 3rd January.

The announcement was made Sunday in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and is based on the new weekday work system in the federal government sector.

The Authority extended its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the country's citizens and residents, on the occasion.

