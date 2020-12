(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) The government has announced Friday, 1st January, 2021, an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE, to celebrate the New Year.

The announcement was made in a circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.