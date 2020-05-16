NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended New York's 'on pause' order until 11:59 p.m. on May 28 for regions of the state that don't meet reopening requirements, according to an executive order.

That includes the Western New York region, which has only met five of the seven requirements to begin phase one of reopening.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday evening that the Western New York region was not ready to reopen.

"On this day, I have to report to all of you that as of now Western New York is not prepared to enter Phase 1 of reopening," she said.