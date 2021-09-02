UrduPoint.com

New York, New Jersey Declare States Of Emergency As Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Hit Northeast

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:15 PM

New York, New Jersey declare states of emergency as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Northeast

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency early Thursday about an hour after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared one due to what he called "an historic weather event ... with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads" as remnants of Hurricane Ida raced up the East Coast.

The downpours were being blamed for at least five deaths four in New York City and a 70-year-old man Passaic, New Jersey Mayor Hector Lora said was swept away by floodwaters. He said he had unconfirmed reports of additional deaths. Divers were searching for other possible victims of people who needed to be rescued.

Lora ordered the evacuation of residents in downtown Passaic due to concern about the rising level of the Passaic River and a high tide at around 5 a.m. De Blasio said approximately 5,300 customers were without power.

The band of severe weather also caused the FAA to issue a "ground stop" at all three New York City-area airports.

New York City subways were shut and the Long Island Railroad suspended service.

The Hochul and de Blasio declarations came on the heels of the first flash flood emergency for parts of the city that the National Weather Service New York office ever issued. It included Manhattan, Brooklyn and the borough of Queens.

The New York office tweeted that the difference between a more common Flash Flood Warning and Flash Flood Emergency was that, "This was an exceedingly rare event with 6-10" of rainfall falling over a several hour period. Take these warnings (and emergencies) seriously!! "

The flash flood emergency for the city was itself only the second that the NWS New York office ever declared. The first came an hour earlier, for northern New Jersey. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency late Wednesday.

The NWS issued a flash flood emergency for parts of Connecticut as the front end of the system moved into New England.

Related Topics

Weather Governor Flood Man Manhattan New York Event All

Recent Stories

Biden Asks US Government Will Ensure Texas Women H ..

Biden Asks US Government Will Ensure Texas Women Have Access to Legal Abortions

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Says Offers EU Consultations on Illegal Migr ..

Minsk Says Offers EU Consultations on Illegal Migration Since Spring, Gets Rejec ..

2 minutes ago
 100 bottles of liquor recovered during a raid

100 bottles of liquor recovered during a raid

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicted for most parts of KP

Dry weather predicted for most parts of KP

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister pays tribute to Ali Geelani

Chief Minister pays tribute to Ali Geelani

2 minutes ago
 SEZ, a way to Pakistan's economic growth: Aslam Iq ..

SEZ, a way to Pakistan's economic growth: Aslam Iqbal

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.