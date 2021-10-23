UrduPoint.com

New York Police Investigate Suspicious Package Near UN; Nearby Streets Closed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:45 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Traffic was closed near the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan Friday afternoon as authorities investigated reports of a suspicious package in the area.

According to police, the package was discovered around 10:45 a.

m. outside the Turkish Consulate, located near the UN Headquarters on First Avenue in Turtle Bay.

A police spokesperson described the package as "an Avon box with weird writing" and noted a bouquet of roses was placed on top of it.

