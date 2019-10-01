New Zealand announces new travel procedures for Emiratis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) New Zealand has announced that starting October 1st, 2019, UAE passport holders who wish to visit New Zealand for a short period must hold an electronic travel authorisation, NZeTA, issued by Immigration New Zealand, which is valid for multiple visits and for up to two years and will facilitate the border arrival process.

Emiratis must apply online for NzeTA, 72 hours before flying out through the link https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/apply-for-a-visa/about-visa/nzeta, or through the iOS application https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/nzeta/id1470900142 or the Android application https://play.

google.com/store/apps/details?id=nz.govt.mbie.eta. The application process for the NZeTA takes around five minutes.

An NZeTA request costs NZD$9 on both the iOS and the Android free applications, or NZD$12 if completed online. Applicants will pay a NZD$35 International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, IVL, at the same time as their NZeTA.

The Embassy of New Zealand in the UAE clarified that Emirati travelers transiting through Auckland International Airport on their way to another destination will have to apply for a transit NZeTA.