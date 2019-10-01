UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Announces New Travel Procedures For Emiratis

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:45 PM

New Zealand announces new travel procedures for Emiratis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) New Zealand has announced that starting October 1st, 2019, UAE passport holders who wish to visit New Zealand for a short period must hold an electronic travel authorisation, NZeTA, issued by Immigration New Zealand, which is valid for multiple visits and for up to two years and will facilitate the border arrival process.

Emiratis must apply online for NzeTA, 72 hours before flying out through the link https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/apply-for-a-visa/about-visa/nzeta, or through the iOS application https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/nzeta/id1470900142 or the Android application https://play.

google.com/store/apps/details?id=nz.govt.mbie.eta. The application process for the NZeTA takes around five minutes.

An NZeTA request costs NZD$9 on both the iOS and the Android free applications, or NZD$12 if completed online. Applicants will pay a NZD$35 International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, IVL, at the same time as their NZeTA.

The Embassy of New Zealand in the UAE clarified that Emirati travelers transiting through Auckland International Airport on their way to another destination will have to apply for a transit NZeTA.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Auckland Same October Border 2019 Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

Eight suspected criminals arrested by Korangi poli ..

21 minutes ago

Murderer gets life term in Sargodha

21 minutes ago

Kremlin Expects Kiev to Explain Stance on Donbas a ..

21 minutes ago

NA refers 40 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

16 minutes ago

Putin, Maduro Discussed Venezuela's Debt to Russia ..

14 minutes ago

Moscow, Minsk Not Discussing Russian Military Base ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.