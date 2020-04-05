UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Coronavirus Cases Rise Above 1000, One Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The number of new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in New Zealand has reached over 1,000, the German press agency, dpa, quoted health officials as announcing Sunday.

As of Sunday morning there were 1,039 cases in the country, up 89 from the previous day, while still only one person has died as a result of complications from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. The country also announced that 156 patients have recovered.

