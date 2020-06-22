UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Extends Ban On Cruise Ship Arrivals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand extends ban on cruise ship arrivals

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) New Zealand said on Monday it was extending a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country as it looks to safeguard borders as new cases emerge of people arriving in the country with the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

"We are extending the current cruise ship ban which was due to expire on the 30th of June," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister June New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE targets self-sufficiency in food

46 minutes ago

Brazil passes 50,000 COVID-19 deaths

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.