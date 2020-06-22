New Zealand extends ban on cruise ship arrivals

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) New Zealand said on Monday it was extending a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country as it looks to safeguard borders as new cases emerge of people arriving in the country with the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

"We are extending the current cruise ship ban which was due to expire on the 30th of June," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.