New Zealand is COVID-19 free, last case now recovered

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) New Zealand has no known active cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health declared on Monday.

The last remaining case, a woman from Auckland, has now been symptom free for 48 hours and is regarded as recovered, the German news agency, DPA, reported citing the Ministry.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the person was now able to leave isolation.

"This is really good news for the person concerned, and it's also something the rest of New Zealand can take heart from.

Having no active cases for the first time since February was a significant mark in our journey", Bloomfield said.

"But as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential", he added.

It has now been 17 days since the last new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Zealand.

The country has reported a total of 1,504 confirmed and probable cases, with a death toll of 22 people.

New Zealand could lift COVID-19 restrictions as early as Wednesday, with only strict border controls in place, added DPA.