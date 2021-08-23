UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Lauds UAE’s Cooperation In Evacuating Its Citizens From Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:15 PM

New Zealand lauds UAE’s cooperation in evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received a phone call today from Peeni Henare, Minister of Defence of New Zealand.

The two ministers discussed cooperation and joint action between the UAE and New Zealand in defence and military affairs, and touched upon regional issues of common interest.

They also reviewed means to further develop bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

As part of the framework of the joint cooperation between the two countries, New Zealand Defence Minister praised the UAE’s support in evacuating New Zealand nationals from Afghanistan.

The move, he said, "underscores the deep-rooted, friendly ties between the two countries".

Al Bowardi, during the call, stressed the UAE's "constant keenness and readiness to provide all forms of support and extend a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries to support international efforts in enhancing security and stability".

