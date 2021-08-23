New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) New Zealand is set to stay in COVID-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported.

Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said.

Currently, the country of 5.1 million is under lockdown until midnight on Tuesday.