New Zealand mosque shooter gets life sentence without parole

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) A New Zealand judge sentenced the man responsible for two deadly attacks on New Zealand mosques in 2019 to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing 51 Muslim worshippers in the country's deadliest shooting, saying the sentence was not enough punishment for the "wicked" crimes, reported Reuters.

It was the first time a court in New Zealand had sentenced a person to prison for the rest of their life.

Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he livestreamed on Facebook.

High Court Judge Cameron Mander said in Christchurch on Thursday that a finite term would not be sufficient.