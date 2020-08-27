UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Mosque Shooter Gets Life Sentence Without Parole

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:45 AM

New Zealand mosque shooter gets life sentence without parole

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) A New Zealand judge sentenced the man responsible for two deadly attacks on New Zealand mosques in 2019 to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing 51 Muslim worshippers in the country's deadliest shooting, saying the sentence was not enough punishment for the "wicked" crimes, reported Reuters.

It was the first time a court in New Zealand had sentenced a person to prison for the rest of their life.

Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he livestreamed on Facebook.

High Court Judge Cameron Mander said in Christchurch on Thursday that a finite term would not be sufficient.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Facebook Man Christchurch 2019 Muslim Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 August 2020

34 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

9 hours ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

11 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

11 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.