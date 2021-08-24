UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 41 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Jump Since April 2020

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:45 AM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) New Zealand on Tuesday recorded its highest increase in COVID-19 cases since April 2020, but authorities said the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority of the cases were still centered in Auckland where the recent outbreak started.

Authorities reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 148, the Director-General of Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference. That is the most new cases since April 2020, according to a graphic on the Ministry of Health website, Reuters said.

Of the new cases, 38 are in Auckland and three are in Wellington.

