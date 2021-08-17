UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports First Coronavirus Case In Community Since February

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first case of COVID-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.

The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding the case is now being investigated.

The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.

