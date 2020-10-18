New Zealand Reports One New Case Of COVID-19 In Community
WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) New Zealand reported one new case of coronavirus in the community on Sunday, as the virus re-emerged in the country after many days of no transmission within its borders.
The Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference that the infected person was identified early, and risk of transmission was contained, said the Reuters report.