New Zealand To Lift All Coronavirus Restrictions

Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:45 PM

New Zealand to lift all coronavirus restrictions

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.

The country would move to national alert level 1 from midnight on Monday, Reuters quoted Ardern as saying in a news conference.

She said public and private events can go on without restrictions, retail and hospitality sectors can operate normally, and all public transport can resume.

