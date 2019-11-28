UrduPoint.com
New Zealand - UAE Trade Increased 29% During Past 12 Months: Deputy PM

Thu 28th November 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) The bilateral trade between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates witnessed a 29 percent increase during the past one year, a top New Zealand official told the Emirates news Agency, WAM on Wednesday.

"The UAE is our largest trading partner in the middle East and 10th largest trading partner globally, and it is our ‘hub’ for doing business with the wider region," Winston Peters, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, said in an exclusive interview at the New Zealand Embassy in Abu Dhabi during his official visit to the UAE.

The bilateral trade for the year ending October 2019 went up to NZ$4.08 billion (US$2.62 billion) from NZ$3.16 billion (US$2.03 billion) during the year ending October 2018, witnessing a 29 percent increase, he said.

New Zealand’s trade with the UAE represented around 50 percent of its total trade with all the Arabian Gulf countries, the official revealed.

Of the NZ$4.08 billion trade for the year ending October 2019, the balance of trade was in favour of the UAE with imports to New Zealand were to the tune of NZ$3.1 billion (US$ 1.99 billion) and exports to the UAE were valued at NZ$930 million (US$ 597.54 million), Peters explained.

About 90 percent of the imports from the UAE were petroleum products worth NZ$2.

85 billion (US$1.83 billion) and the remainder included plastics worth NZ$36 million (US$23.13 million).

"The UAE is an important partner to ensure our energy security," the official affirmed.

Food and beverages, including dairy products, meat, vegetable and fruits, were the major exports from New Zealand to the UAE, of which around 50 percent were re-exported from the UAE to other countries in the region, he said.

Food and beverage commodities such as dairy, meat and fruit remain the backbone of New Zealand exports, Peters said.

Around 21 direct flights a week operated by Emirates Airlines between Dubai and New Zealand support trade, tourist traffic and people-to-people relations, the official noted.

"We want more people from the UAE to take those flights and visit our country," he said.

As WAM reported, Peters met H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Peters exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments.

They also discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and New Zealand and mechanisms of promoting them in all fields, including renewable energy.

