DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) With the UAE aiming to become the most food-secure nation by 2051, New Zealand is accelerating efforts to bring its world-leading AgTech solutions to the region.

The island nation is already working closely with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) on research projects to enhance water and food security across the emirates.

As one of the most progressive agricultural and aqua-cultural nations, New Zealand is recognised globally for its leadership in sustainable farming, production and nutrition.

"New Zealand AgTech solutions are born out of a deep responsibility we have as guardians of the natural environment to leave it in a better place for future generations. This indigenous environmental ethos is called kaitiakitanga, which translates into ‘care for people and place’ – it drives our agricultural innovation," explained Alpha Kennedy, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s AgTech specialist and private sector advisor.

This focus on creating sustainable food systems has seen AgTech become one of New Zealand’s fastest growing export sectors and a priority area of development under the Government’s industry policy.

The UAE is already firmly in its sights, following the success of several research studies for EAD initiated by New Zealand G2G, a partnership between the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise specifically focused on sharing New Zealand’s public sector capability with the world. The projects have also involved New Zealand research institutes and experts, such as New Zealand Plant & Food Research, a crown-owned research organisation, and OnlyfromNZ, a consultancy that recognised in environmental, conservation and food production services.

"The roadmap set by the UAE National Food Security Strategy emphasises the importance of fast-tracking the adoption of agricultural technology to increase domestic food production. And the recent launch of Dubai’s Food Tech Valley by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, further underscores the importance of global collaboration and investments in AgTech innovation.

"We are proud that New Zealand G2G has longstanding partnerships with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and is contributing to several breakthrough projects in support of sustainable environmental management. This has certainly piqued the interest of other New Zealand AgTech businesses to bring their expertise to the UAE and we see Expo 2020 Dubai as a golden opportunity to realise some of those partnerships," said Matthew Hawkins, New Zealand’s Ambassador to the UAE.

EAD’s decision to work with New Zealand, the first country in the world to legislate for the sustainable use of land and marine resources, was prompted by a need to create a regulatory tool to inform the allocation of water to farms across the emirates.

The joint studies showed when irrigating date palm, vegetable and forestry crops, up to 50 percent water savings are possible.

Prior to this, a team of New Zealand agencies and fishery experts worked with EAD from 2013-2017, to help make the UAE fisheries more sustainable by 2030, using learnings from New Zealand’s sustainable fisheries initiative and fisheries management system.

EAD scientists and New Zealand Plant & Food Research are also trying to find ways of increasing crop productivity while conserving groundwater and ensuring it does not get saltier. The four-year research project in partnership with OnlyFromNZ has been investigating the feasibility of using reject brine from small-scale desalination plants on farms and aqua-brine from fish farms, instead of groundwater, to grow salt-tolerant crops and fodders. Innovative instrumentation is now in place on 36 different plots in the UAE and will be used to monitor progress until 2024.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, "At EAD we understand that one of the main paths to success is through relevant and impactful collaborations and partnerships and we are honoured to be working alongside New Zealand, a nation recognised globally for its leadership in sustainable farming, production, and nutrition."

"Agritech has become one of New Zealand’s fastest growing export sectors, and through this important partnership, EAD aims to transform the water and food security in the UAE, in support of the national food security agenda. With the help of New Zealand’s extensive agriculture experience and research, the UAE is on a clear path to transition to a controlled agriculture environment and we are confident this country can become the most food-secure nation by 2051. New Zealand has proven to be an extremely committed partner who is consistently placing the environment at the top of its agenda, a goal which is very much aligned with the vision of our wise leadership,’’ she added.

The UAE is New Zealand’s tenth largest trading partner with two-way trade worth nearly US$4 billion.

"With 192 nations present, Expo 2020 Dubai provides a unique opportunity to pursue new market expansion and showcase high-value New Zealand AgTech products and services to new customers. Through our Expo business Leverage Programme, we are working closely with New Zealand AgTech companies to match their expertise to real market needs in the UAE and the wider region," added Ambassador Hawkins.